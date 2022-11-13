iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,022 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,593,000 after buying an additional 18,781,595 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $121,380,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,112,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,721 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,060,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,890,000 after purchasing an additional 567,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,499.4% in the second quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 514,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,603 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

IEMG traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $46.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,738,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,481,475. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.89.

