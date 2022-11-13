iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 242.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.39. The stock had a trading volume of 498,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,116. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71.

