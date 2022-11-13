iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after buying an additional 2,757,400 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,055,000 after buying an additional 6,224,778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,987,000 after buying an additional 1,251,216 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,471,000 after buying an additional 1,284,733 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after buying an additional 484,663 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

