iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,906 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 2.3% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,538,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,070,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,501,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 217,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

VLUE stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.23. 945,344 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.30. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.