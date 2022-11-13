iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 5.9% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 249.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 223,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 159,667 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.84 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.51.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

