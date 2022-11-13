iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 42,650 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS IYJ opened at $98.63 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.08.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

