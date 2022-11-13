Israel Discount Bank of New York Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF makes up about 2.0% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $15,110,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $481,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,809,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,614,000 after purchasing an additional 660,644 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

EPP stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,090. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

