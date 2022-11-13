Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.20 million.

Itron Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Itron stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Itron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ITRI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Itron to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,005,877.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Itron by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Itron by 173.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.