J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 735 ($8.46) to GBX 630 ($7.25) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 926.67 ($10.67).
J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance
Shares of LON:JDW opened at GBX 504 ($5.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £648.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,150.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 468.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 578.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.19. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 388.40 ($4.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 996.50 ($11.47).
Insiders Place Their Bets
About J D Wetherspoon
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.