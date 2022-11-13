Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Jabil has a dividend payout ratio of 3.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jabil to earn $7.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Jabil Stock Up 2.7 %

Jabil stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Jabil

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,600,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,600,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $971,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,924,853.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,785 shares of company stock worth $4,325,878 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Jabil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

