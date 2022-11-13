JasmyCoin (JASMY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $115.23 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $115.23 million and $38.11 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002543 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.17 or 0.00580907 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,009.38 or 0.30258499 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.
JasmyCoin Profile
JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,800,000,000 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.
JasmyCoin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for JasmyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JasmyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.