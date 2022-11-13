Jet Protocol (JET) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $112,805.95

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $124.94 million and $112,805.95 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,626.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009523 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008218 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00048884 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00038267 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021521 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00244841 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003739 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.07317695 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $110,665.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

