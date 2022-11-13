Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $126.22 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0742 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $126.22 million and $121,290.57 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,804.63 or 1.00035826 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009246 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00048362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00038775 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005914 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021964 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00245866 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.07322153 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $130,894.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

