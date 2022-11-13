JMP Securities Lowers Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target to $20.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 83.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Expensify Stock Down 15.8 %

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. Expensify has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity at Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $43.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $93,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,561,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,360,047.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $93,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 9,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Articles

