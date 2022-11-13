JOE (JOE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $49.05 Million

JOE (JOE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $49.05 million and $1.38 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JOE has traded down 35.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JOE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00579768 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,021.31 or 0.30199199 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3,786,978,276.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000085 BTC.

JOE Token Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.