John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 58.2% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 392,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 144,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 235,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 35,657 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

PDT traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 123,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,152. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $17.69.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

