Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.39. 4,611,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748,144. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $816,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

