Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the October 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jones Soda stock. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Jones Soda at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Soda Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSDA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. 12,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,004. Jones Soda has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

