JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Price Target to GBX 1,900

WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,930 ($22.22) to GBX 1,900 ($21.88) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,840 ($21.19) to GBX 1,390 ($16.00) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
WH Smith Price Performance
Shares of WHTPF opened at $15.76 on Friday. WH Smith has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23.
About WH Smith
WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.
