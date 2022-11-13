Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

Shares of JFHHF opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Jupiter Fund Management has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

