Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the October 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 108,674 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,044.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 522,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 154,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 207,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26,056 shares during the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on KALA shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 454,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,348. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($22.00) by $3.00. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,320.11% and a negative net margin of 1,383.91%. The company had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -38.5 EPS for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

