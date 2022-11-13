KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.30

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3034 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

KBC Group Stock Performance

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KBC Group from €67.00 ($67.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €63.00 ($63.00) to €67.00 ($67.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KBC Group from €59.90 ($59.90) to €61.00 ($61.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €5.90 ($5.90) to €6.40 ($6.40) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

