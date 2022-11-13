Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at TD Securities

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

KELTF opened at $4.30 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.