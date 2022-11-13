Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the October 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KRYPF remained flat at $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. Kerry Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

