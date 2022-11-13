KeyCorp Lowers Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target to $23.00

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

AGTI opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 500,541 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Agiliti during the third quarter worth $6,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Agiliti by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,914,000 after acquiring an additional 258,454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agiliti by 281.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 231,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,124,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

