KeyCorp Lowers Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target to $23.00

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.33% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.
Agiliti Trading Down 3.2 %
AGTI opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Agiliti Company Profile
Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agiliti (AGTI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.