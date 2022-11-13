KeyCorp Trims RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Target Price to $45.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RingCentral from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on RingCentral from $59.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.91.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $276.41.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 11.7% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 167,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in RingCentral by 7.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in RingCentral by 211.8% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 567,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 385,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in RingCentral by 86.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

