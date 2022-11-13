Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Short Interest Update

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the October 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $59,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.47. 1,029,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,256. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

