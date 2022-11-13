Kin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, Kin has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $18.18 million and approximately $302,471.79 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002557 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00010071 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.70 or 0.00581174 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,985.09 or 0.30272437 BTC.
About Kin
Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,002,205,856,150 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org.
Kin Token Trading
