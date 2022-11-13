KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, an increase of 97.7% from the October 15th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

KNOP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,745. The company has a market cap of $490.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.04. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $63.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.40%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 42,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 14.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

Featured Stories

