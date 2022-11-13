Komodo Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 25% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $26.16 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00238805 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00087928 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00060941 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002943 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,649,392 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

