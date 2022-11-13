Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Short Interest Up 163.0% in October

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, an increase of 163.0% from the October 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Kontrol Technologies Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRLF traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.89. 13,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,221. Kontrol Technologies has a 52 week low of C$0.78 and a 52 week high of C$2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.94.

Kontrol Technologies Company Profile

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy management, emission compliance, and air quality solutions and services in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation (HVAC) systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; and ongoing mission critical services.

