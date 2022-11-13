KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $3.00.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised KORU Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KORU Medical Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday.
KORU Medical Systems Price Performance
Shares of KORU Medical Systems stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. KORU Medical Systems has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $3.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems
About KORU Medical Systems
KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KORU Medical Systems (KRMD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.