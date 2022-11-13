KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $3.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised KORU Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KORU Medical Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of KORU Medical Systems stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. KORU Medical Systems has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $3.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRMD. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 294,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 21,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in KORU Medical Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

