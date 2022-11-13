Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) PT Raised to GBX 735 at Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 710 ($8.18) to GBX 735 ($8.46) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.03.

Shares of KOS opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.83.

In other news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,296,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 270,096 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,791,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 68,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 46,980 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

