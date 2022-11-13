Kusama (KSM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $19.05 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $24.62 or 0.00145712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $211.68 million and approximately $19.05 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

