Kusama (KSM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $19.05 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $24.62 or 0.00145712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $211.68 million and approximately $19.05 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002618 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00586616 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,128.30 or 0.30555899 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000348 BTC.
Kusama Profile
Kusama launched on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
