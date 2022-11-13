L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Downgraded by Argus

Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $269.42.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $224.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.36.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,478 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,358. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

