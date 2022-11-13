L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Lowered to $263.00 at Morgan Stanley

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $276.00 to $263.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LHX. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Argus cut L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $269.42.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $224.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,478 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,358. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,426,000 after buying an additional 186,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,645,000 after buying an additional 150,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,678,000 after buying an additional 174,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,966,000 after buying an additional 668,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,506,000 after buying an additional 875,587 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

