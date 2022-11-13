Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives $269.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.13.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $248.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.99 and its 200 day moving average is $234.98. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 59.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.5% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.