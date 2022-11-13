Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $95.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.63. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $124.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also

