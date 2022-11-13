Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Short Interest Update

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the October 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,975,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,248.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landos Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 169,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of LABP opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LABP shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Stories

