Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Update

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 101.0% from the October 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Lawson Price Performance

LWSOF stock remained flat at $34.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90. Lawson has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $45.27.

About Lawson

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan, China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Hawaii. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Overseas Business segments.

