Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Update

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 101.0% from the October 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Lawson Price Performance
LWSOF stock remained flat at $34.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90. Lawson has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $45.27.
About Lawson
