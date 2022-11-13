Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 16,273 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AMETEK worth $19,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in AMETEK by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in AMETEK by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 71,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth $1,684,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 88,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.06 and a 200 day moving average of $120.13. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

