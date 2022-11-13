Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 345,542 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $17,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.09.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

McKesson Stock Down 3.8 %

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,033 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,576. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCK stock opened at $356.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $215.27 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.96.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.