LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Short Interest Up 86.8% in October

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the October 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LDH Growth Corp I Stock Performance

LDH Growth Corp I stock remained flat at $9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. LDH Growth Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Get LDH Growth Corp I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in LDH Growth Corp I by 167.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 288,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in LDH Growth Corp I by 1.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About LDH Growth Corp I

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LDH Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LDH Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.