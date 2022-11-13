Level Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 103 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

VUG opened at $230.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

