Level Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $74.23 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $89.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.61.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

