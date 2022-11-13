Level Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 18,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,535,000.

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $52.19. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $58.16.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

