Level Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 82,472 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82.

