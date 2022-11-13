Level Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 11,284 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,284 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Level Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,158,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,094 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 912,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after buying an additional 129,830 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 397,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 30,875 shares during the last quarter.

SUSC opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $27.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

