Level Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 429 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.4% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,120 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $113.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average is $94.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

