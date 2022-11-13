Lido DAO (LDO) Price Tops $1.06

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 13th. Lido DAO has a market cap of $792.40 million and approximately $19.91 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lido DAO has traded 37% lower against the US dollar. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00006345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,980,724 tokens. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

